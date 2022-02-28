National Farmers' Union elects Horsham man as new vice-president

David, who is from Westons Farm, Itchingfield, Horsham, will help lead the NFU’s officeholder team and continue to represent more than 46,000 farmers and growers across England and Wales.

Minette Batters, a beef farmer from Wiltshire, will serve as president for a further two years, alongside Tom Bradshaw as deputy president and David as vice-president. This will be Minette's third term as NFU president.

David said: "I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have the chance to represent Britain’s farmers as part of the officeholder team.

"For me, the next two years are about creating new opportunities for profitable food production alongside net zero and biodiversity enhancement.

"I look forward to working with Minette and Tom to help steer the sector through changes to domestic farming policy and grasp the opportunities that come our way."

Minetted added: "I’m truly honoured to lead the NFU at such a crucial time for British food and farming. My focus in the coming years, as we enter a new era for British agriculture, will be to ensure a bright and resilient British farming sector that continues to provide the nation with high-quality, climate-friendly, affordable food for generations to come.

"I have a vision of a sustainable and resilient food industry with a new economic model which ensures a fair return from supply chains and drives profit back into the land, enabling us to maximise the potential for sustainable food production and environmental delivery on farms.

"I would like to congratulate Tom Bradshaw on his election as deputy president and to welcome David Exwood into the officeholder team. I look forward to working with both Tom and David in representing our farming and growing members at this critical time.

"I would also like to pay tribute and personally thank Stuart Roberts for his incredible contribution to the NFU over the past four years as an officeholder."

Tom said: "I’ve been proud to represent our industry as vice-resident over the past two years and I very much looking forward to building on this work as deputy president alongside Minette and David."