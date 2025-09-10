National heritage body objects to Eastbourne Bandstand plans
In its objection, the Twentieth Century Society, stated that demolition of the shelter columns, upper balcony, and part of the middle balcony would ‘set a dangerous precedent for demolition of repair’ at the bandstand.
The society’s formal objection stated: “We do not object to the principle of remedial work being undertaken at the bandstand - it is evidently sorely required. However, we object to the demolition of the shelter columns, upper balcony, and part of the middle balcony.
"There is no indication that alternative options to demolition, beyond the repair and replacement of the steelwork frame or cathodic protection, have been explored in detail.
“All heritage assets (and all buildings) have ongoing maintenance requirements, and most coastal buildings built with steel or concrete will have corrosion risks to some degree.
“This does not justify the demolition of the upper and lower shelter. The demolition of the shelters sets a dangerous precedent for demolition over repair when future maintenance concerns arise at the bandstand.
"We recommend the commissioning of a conservation management plan to help ensure that ongoing maintenance is appropriate.”
Earlier this year, Eastbourne Borough Council announced a £1.1 million investment into ‘essential works’ on the Bandstand.
Set to take place at the end of this year, the works will see the roof and supporting columns removed from both the south-facing shelters, opening it back up to the public, according to the authority.
Ahead of the works, an independent inspection of the Bandstand was commissioned by EBC to judge the structure’s safety for continued use by event organisers and the public.
The report, published by Conscious Engineering Design Ltd (CED), has recommended the council seek ‘demolition or a managed programme of safe decline’.
Meads Cllr Robert Smart (Conservative), who sits on the Council’s Conservation Advisory Group, said: “With such a profound proposal, we need to see evidence that all alternatives have been properly costed and considered without discounting options because of the Council’s financial predicament.
"This building is part of Eastbourne’s identity, and we need the right long-term solution, not the cheapest quick fix. At the moment, the evidence simply isn’t there.
“It’s astonishing that opposition councillors were only briefed at the last minute and shown around by an employee from a demolition firm, talking as if it was a done deal.
"For a building of this significance, decisions should be open, transparent, and involve elected representatives, not treated as a fait accompli.”
In July following the report, Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt assured the public that ‘the Bandstand is safe’.
He said: “The report is detailed and technical, and it's important to clarify that it focuses on the structural colonnades —not the main Bandstand structure or stage area itself.
"These colonnades are currently supported by scaffolding as a precautionary measure, and the report supports the work we’re already undertaking to ensure safety.”
He added that the council ‘will continue investing in [the Bandstand’s] future’.
The application for the works set to take place at the bandstand will be considered by the council’s planning committee on September 16.