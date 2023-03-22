National Puppy Day: Here are the adorable puppies and young dogs at Sussex animal rescues currently up for adoption 🐶
It’s National Puppy Day tomorrow (March 23) and what better way to celebrate than by adopting a young rescue dog?
It’s much more common for older dogs to fill animal rescue shelters, but sometimes younger dogs find themselves in the unfortunate position of looking for a new home so early into their lives.
If you’re in the position to welcome a young dog into your home, why not consider adopting a rescue puppy instead of one from a breeder?
Take a look below to see the puppies in Sussex waiting to find a loving family.
For more information about any of the dogs below, please contact the organisation taking care of it: RSPCA, Raystede, Arundawn, Clymping Dog Sanctuary, Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are all looking for a loving home