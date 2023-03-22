Edit Account-Sign Out
National Puppy Day: Here are the adorable puppies and young dogs at Sussex animal rescues currently up for adoption 🐶

It’s National Puppy Day tomorrow (March 23) and what better way to celebrate than by adopting a young rescue dog?

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:19 GMT

It’s much more common for older dogs to fill animal rescue shelters, but sometimes younger dogs find themselves in the unfortunate position of looking for a new home so early into their lives.

If you’re in the position to welcome a young dog into your home, why not consider adopting a rescue puppy instead of one from a breeder?

Take a look below to see the puppies in Sussex waiting to find a loving family.

For more information about any of the dogs below, please contact the organisation taking care of it: RSPCA, Raystede, Arundawn, Clymping Dog Sanctuary, Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue are all looking for a loving home

These adorable pups at Dogs Trust are looking for loving homes

Dora is nearly four months old. She is the smallest of her litter but her foster carers have said her personality is huge. She will be neutered on maturity with a contract with the rescue, microchipped and vaccinated.

1. Dora - Rescue Remedies

Cora is Dora's sister, and is the largest, yet calmest, of her three siblings. Her foster carer has said she is the first to finish meals and the first to ask for cuddles.

2. Cora - Rescue Remedies

Seven-month-old Jake is a new arrival at Raystede and is currently awaiting assessment while settling in. So far, the rescue has found that he is a friendly boy and enjoys being active. He could possibly live with sensible older children and may enjoy living with a well-matched dog. However, he cannot live with cats. Jake would also love access to his own garden.

3. Jake - Raystede

Ten-month-old Teddy is a large lovable boy. He can be nervous of meeting new people or being in new situations but once he bonds to you he is your best friend. He likes other dogs but, due to his size, he can sometimes be too much for them. He will need adopters that have had previous large breed experience and who are willing to be patient and show Teddy that the world is not scary.

4. Teddy - RSPCA

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
