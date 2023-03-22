4 . Teddy - RSPCA

Ten-month-old Teddy is a large lovable boy. He can be nervous of meeting new people or being in new situations but once he bonds to you he is your best friend. He likes other dogs but, due to his size, he can sometimes be too much for them. He will need adopters that have had previous large breed experience and who are willing to be patient and show Teddy that the world is not scary. Photo: RSPCA