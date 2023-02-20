Two neighbourhood wardens came to the rescue when they saw a Southwater resident struggling with their shopping.

Wardens Dominic Woodhead and Bettina Long were on routine foot patrol when the spotted the resident in difficulty. They rushed to help the person home – and went on to ensure they had more community support.

They contacted West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service who undertook a ‘Safe and Well Visit’ at the resident’s home providing health and safety advice as well as fitting smoke alarms free of charge.

Dominic and Bettina also made a successful application to the Southwater Parish Council Chairman’s Discretionary Fund to buy a wheeled shopping trolley.

Southwater neighbourhood wardens Bettina Long and Dominic Woodhead

They also connected the resident to local services including the Southwater Neighbour Network, a volunteer group who provide the kind of help a good neighbour might offer such as local transport, help with shopping as well as arranging regular social outings.

And they arranged access to Age UK and Citizens Advice, giving the resident a package of all round support.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which manages neighbourhood wardens throughout the district, said: “A number of factors, which can be common such as living alone, managing medical conditions, reduced mobility, and being without transport can all make staying independent a real challenge.

"The wardens were able to talk with the resident about their role in the community and the other agencies that would be able to provide help in their situation.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for housing and communities Tricia Youtan said: “Our wardens are uniquely placed in our communities. It can simply be a combination of small factors that erode a person’s independence. Stories like this show how a small interaction with our teams at just the right moment can be the key to unlocking the help needed to improve a resident’s quality of life immeasurably.”

Neighbourhood wardens undertake a number of activities from enforcement to community development, working with the elderly, vulnerable and young people.

Wardens are CSAS – Community Safety Accreditation Scheme – accredited from Sussex Police enabling them to use some enforcement powers.