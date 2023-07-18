They need to raise £30,000 by July 26 in order to secure the continuation of their innovative community work with 16-24 year olds.

According to Neighbourhood Watch over two-thirds of 16-24 year olds surveyed were most concerned about crimes, including mugging, drink spiking and street harassment, but most were not involved in any local safety initiatives.

While 84% of those young people say they would act on crime prevention information if given it, the majority do not know where to access this information or how to get involved to make a difference in their local community. 64% of young people also said they feel the Cost of Living crisis will increase crime in their area over the next 12 months.

Neighbourhood Watch appeal to fundraise £30,000 to continue youth work. Photo: Neighbourhood Watch

According to a statement: “We need to raise £30,000 so we can support them to make the changes they want to see to tackle crime and improve their communities. Young people are hugely affected by crime, and they deserve to be included in safety initiatives, and given the tools needed to make their voices heard when it comes to crime prevention and community resilience.

"Over the past 18 months, our wonderful Young Peoples Engagement & Development Manager, Simeon, has been researching the foundation of how Neighbourhood Watch can better include and represent those aged 16-24 within our work, and to ensure their voices, experiences, and skills are appreciated and amplified within their local communities.

“We all know that young people are the future leaders of our communities, and it is vital that we ensure they are part of the conversations and decision-making around crime prevention, safety, and community resilience.”

Rewards for donations include:

15% off LockLatch website - £20+ donation (kindly gifted by LockLatch).

10% off in NWN shop - £25+ donation.

15% off in NWN shop - £50+ donation.

Free Patlock (French window lock) - £60+ donation (kindly gifted by Patlock).

£100 ERA voucher - £80+ donation (kindly gifted by ERA).

Free Simplisafe The Essentials smart security system (RRP £344.93) - £200+ donation (kindly gifted by Simplisafe).

Bespoke crime presentation for your community/group/workplace by NWN team - £350+ donation.

Donate on their Crowdfunder site: Amplifying Young People's Voices in Communities