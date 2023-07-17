The football club will work with the global fintech SumUp to install contactless donation points around The Dripping Pan Stadium in an effort to raise money for a local domestic abuse charity.

To coincide with the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Lewes FC (www.lewesfc.com) will place contactless donation points around the Dripping Pan Stadium, encouraging fans and supporters of the club to donate directly to Sussex-based domestic abuse support charity, RISE (www.riseuk.org.uk).

Stef McLoughlin, Commercial Manager at Lewes FC comments: ”At Lewes FC it is fundamental that we work with partners who share the same values as us and who want to make the world a better and more equal place. We are delighted to be hosting SumUp and hosting their fundraiser to raise funds for one of our sisterships Rise. Doing so while watching the incredible Lionesses makes this even more special.”

Lewes FC Women's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation points - which will be installed at three separate locations across ground - have been supplied by SumUp (www.sumup.com), to coincide with Lewes FC opening their doors to fans for screenings of England’s Women’s World Cup matches - starting on the July 28 - and will remain at the ground thereafter.

Already using their platform to fight for change within the game - being the first club in the world to introduce equal pay for their men’s and women’s teams - Lewes FC is committed to tackling serious off pitch issues.

Nina Etienne, VP Marketing at SumUp comments: “While success on the pitch is at the heart of every sporting organisation, it’s what happens off the pitch that sets clubs like Lewes FC apart. At SumUp, we believe that technology can be a force for good, and we’re proud to partner with Lewes FC to support RISE, a charity that provides vital resources to those affected by domestic abuse.

"By integrating contactless donation points in public spaces, such as football grounds, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to support meaningful causes and make a difference in their communities. With charities facing a falling number of donations, it’s crucial that we harness the power of people and technology to create positive change.”