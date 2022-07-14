New appeal for care over recycling after Horsham lorry bin fire

Fire crews were quickly on the scene when the fire broke out in a council recycling lorry doing its rounds in Southwater.

A council spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one was hurt, and three crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended to get things under control.

“The most likely cause of the fire is a lithium ion battery from a mobile phone.

“When someone put this into their recycling, we're sure they didn't think that it would lead to three fire crews, significant disruption for residents of the road, and over five tonnes of recycling going to waste. But it did.”

The council says that small electrical items can be recycled using its free district collection service or taken to a recycling centre.