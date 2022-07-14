New appeal for care over recycling after Horsham lorry bin fire

A new appeal to people to take care over recycling has gone out from Horsham District Council following a fire in a bin lorry last week.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:59 am

Fire crews were quickly on the scene when the fire broke out in a council recycling lorry doing its rounds in Southwater.

A council spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one was hurt, and three crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended to get things under control.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“The most likely cause of the fire is a lithium ion battery from a mobile phone.

“When someone put this into their recycling, we're sure they didn't think that it would lead to three fire crews, significant disruption for residents of the road, and over five tonnes of recycling going to waste. But it did.”

Have you read? ‘He lit up a room’: Steyning parents tribute to ‘kind and charismatic’ son, 19

Villagers voice strong objections to plans for 280 new homes near Horsham

The council says that small electrical items can be recycled using its free district collection service or taken to a recycling centre.

Horsham District Council is urging people to take care over recycling following a fire in a bin lorry thought to have been caused by a battery
Horsham District CouncilWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceVillagers