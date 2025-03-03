New blood-test booking system comes into force in Horsham and Crawley

A new booking system is being introduced for people in Horsham and Crawley who need to undergo blood tests.

Up until now, patients in Horsham and Crawley could just turn up at Horsham and Crawley hospitals for on-the-spot tests. But from today (March 3) people will have to book in advance using a new system called SwiftQueue. See https//www.swiftqueue.com/

The phlebotomy departments at East Surrey, Crawley and Horsham Hospitals say that walk-in tests will no longer be available. They say there will be kiosks in the deparments for check-in.

Meanwhile, the phlebotomy department at East Surrey Hospital is also being moved to the hospital’s east entrance.

But the changes are being met with criticism from some residents in Horsham. Many have taken to social media expressing concerns that they were given no prior notice of the switch.

One woman described the new system as ‘ridiculous.’ “I've always loved how I could just turn up and wait, and eventually I'd be seen. Booking is going to be a pain,” she added.

Another person said: “I'm happy to make an appointment. However I appreciate that it may be a problem for people who can't use the Internet.”

And another added: “Shame, I think the current service is amazing.”

But some are welcoming the change. One pointed out: “We have this in Worthing, it works really well and you're guaranteed a blood test that's on time There should be a phone number to book as well for those without internet.”