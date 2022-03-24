New commercial bin restrictions in Brighton

New restrictions surrounding commercial bins in Brighton will come into place at the start of next month.

Brighton and Hove City Council said following a consultation it has agreed an approach to reduce the number of commercial bins permanently left out on roads and pavements.

A council spokesperson said, “Not only do they create an eyesore, but can attract anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and littering.

“They are also proving a nuisance obstructing pavements and creating hazards.

“Removing commercial bins from the city’s highways and having them stored on private land will ensure that the streets are more accessible for everyone.”

The restrictions, which will come into force on April 1, will see ‘time zones’ (T-Zones) enforced.

The council spokesperson said, “If located within a T-Zone, commercial bins and bags will only be permitted to be left out on the street from 6pm in the evening before collection until 9am the following morning.

“At all other times commercial bins and sacks must be stored on private land inside the business premises.”

The council said the time zone areas will be monitored by the Environmental enforcement team.

The spokesperson added, “If a business leaves a bin or bag of waste on the public highway outside of the time-banding, they may receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN) fine of £110.

“Also, all commercial waste bins will need to be clearly labelled with the business name and must be kept locked with lids firmly shut.”

The council said the aim of the restrictions is to ensure streets are clean and accessible.

The spokesperson added, “We understand that T-Zones will impact the way businesses need to manage their waste and [we] are committed to working with businesses on finding solutions that will work for them to reduce waste and keep streets free from litter.

“Their implementation will help us to ensure our roads and pavements are free from obstruction for pedestrians and other road users, as well as removing any potential hazards too.

“We consulted local businesses and organisations within the city, including meeting businesses through the business innovation district. Their feedback and alternative suggestions have helped shape the final scheme.”