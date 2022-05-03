New Covid vaccination site opens in Horsham

Local GP Federation - Alliance for Better Care - has established the hub at the Rose Wing of Horsham Hospital in Hurst Road.

From there it will offer Horsham residents ongoing access to first, second and booster Covid jabs, as well as clinics for patients aged 5-11.

The Alliance for Better Care team, together with the Horsham Central Primary Care Network, had previously partnered with North Horsham Parish Council to run the autumn/winter vaccination programme at the Millennium Hall in Roffey.

However the site was handed back to the community earlier this year.

Alliance chief executive Katherine Saunders said: “We’re so pleased to once again offer a central Horsham site that can service the Covid vaccination needs of this community.

“Millennium Hall provided the perfect accessible venue for us and the Rose Wing is set to do the same.

“We’re hugely grateful to all of our partners and volunteers who have contributed to the ongoing success of this programme.”

Patients are being advised that access to the separate Rose Wing building is via the hospital’s rear entrance opposite Richmond Road - not the main entrance.

The vaccination site is signposted and volunteer marshalls are on hand during clinic times to help patients find their way.

Patients should direct their enquiries relating to the site or their vaccination appointment to the NHS 119 service.

All appointment bookings can be made via the national booking system: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/.

The Alliance for Better Care has now administered more than 750,000 vaccination doses across East Surrey and Mid-Sussex, having launched 10 vaccination sites since the campaign began in December 2020.