Specialist plant fair opens near Haywards Heath this weekend

Spring and early summer displays will be on show and there will be a chance to see new designs by multiple RHS gold medal winner Chris Beardshaw for the Italian Garden and Paradise Walk.

The Azalea Ring promises to be a kaleidoscope of colour with the deciduous Kurume azaleas and flowering rhododendrons dotted around the garden.

Meanwhile, the woodland will be carpeted with bluebells and anemones.

A specialist plant fair is to be held at Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath this weekend

The plant fair is being held on Sunday (May 8) from 10am-3pm.

There will also be a second plant fair later in the year - on September 11 - when summer colour at Borde Hill reaches its peak with Rudbeckia ‘Goldsturm’, Miscanthus sinensis and Pennisetum ‘Hameln’ looking their best.

As ever, there will be a line-up of independent specialist nurseries from across the south east including several RHS exhibitors.

The Plant Fairs Roadshow’s very own Plant Doctor will be on hand to answer questions and also help visitors find the right plant for the right place.

Visitors can also pre-book a free appointment for a personal shopper service providing an opportunity to get planting suggestions for difficult garden areas.

Among the specialist exhibitors at the fairs will be Chailey Iris Garden, Clare’s Chillies, Mrs Mitchell’s Kitchen Garden, and Riverside Bulbs, along with other well-known names such as Plantbase, Hardy Cottage Garden Plants and Phoenix Plants, to name just a few.

The Sussex branches of Plant Heritage and the Hardy Plant Society will be there too.