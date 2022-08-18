Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst celebrating with students and their families, the school remains conscious of the two tough years everyone has faced and remains mindful that the examinations the students have sat this summer were the first they had ever faced.

Holy Trinity is therefore incredibly proud of every grade their students have been awarded.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top achievers include:

A-level results day at Holy Trinity

-Aman Azeem (A*A*A) who is going on to study Medicine at King’s College, University of London

-Suki Mosely (A*AA) who has gained her place at King’s College London to study Psychology

-Corben Virgo (A*A*AB) who is moving on to the University of Southampton to study Mathematics

-Caitlin Leach (AAAC) who is also following her dream of studying Mathematics, this time at the University of York

Many others have also achieved excellent results, including a number who have far exceeded their targets. Students are progressing onto a wide range of universities, many of which are within the Russell group, and will be reading a number of subjects including Early Years Education, English, Fine Art, History and Social Work.

Headteacher Rev Chrissie Millwood said ‘I am so proud of the many individual success stories against the backdrop of considerable personal challenge over the last two years.

“It is wonderful to see our students moving on to their chosen universities whilst others are beginning opportunities within the world of work.