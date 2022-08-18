Oriel High School celebrates students' A-level success: ‘Their superb results are so impressive’
Oriel High School celebrated individual success stories on results day and their achievement is accredited to the students’ ‘resilience and determination’.
The Headteacher of Oriel high School, Philip Stack, said: “On behalf of the Oriel High School community, I offer hearty congratulations to our Year 13 students on their amazing achievements.
“Our students demonstrated resilience and a determination to achieve well which has been reflected in these fantastic results. Our students are a credit to their families, our school, and most importantly to themselves.”