Oriel High School celebrates students' A-level success: ‘Their superb results are so impressive’

The Headteacher of Oriel high School, Philip Stack, said: “On behalf of the Oriel High School community, I offer hearty congratulations to our Year 13 students on their amazing achievements.

“Our students demonstrated resilience and a determination to achieve well which has been reflected in these fantastic results. Our students are a credit to their families, our school, and most importantly to themselves.”