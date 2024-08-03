New Dame for Brighton panto

Brighton Family Panto has announced a new Dame casting for Sleeping Beauty in tribute to the late Jason Sutton - and it's a former Chairman of Brighton Pride which takes place this weekend.

Panto producer David Hill will be taking over the Dame role in this year's production at The DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole.

Casting this key role has given David sleepless nights, so when the panto production team suggested he do it, it took little persuasion. Jason - a Brighton drag queen legend known as Miss Jason - died in April, aged 56, following a prolonged illness.

Last Christmas, he played one of the wicked step-sisters in the Brighton Family panto.

David - a former Brighton Pride chairman - said: "Jason Sutton was a remarkable talent whose generosity, support, kindness and sheer brilliance on stage made him a beloved part of our company.

"He was a pure joy to have in our cast and his absence will be deeply felt in this year's production of Sleeping Beauty.

"However, we are committed to honouring his memory by ensuring the show must go on as he would have wished, and I hope I can do him justice. This year's panto will be a heartfelt tribute to Jason, celebrating his extraordinary character on stage for audiences and colleagues alike.”

David will be playing Dame Nurse Nelly in this year's production.

He brings his rich experience to the Magic Beans Theatre, having portrayed an Ugly Sister for six years and produced the highly successful Brighton Family Pantomime for another six years.

Director Jordan Langford said: "David's dedication to his craft and creative understanding of what audiences love about panto make him the perfect choice to carry on Jason's legacy."

Sleeping Beauty is taking place at The DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole between December 19 and December 30.

There are 22 performances with two adult only shows, and tickets are already selling fast.

For tickets and more information, visit www.brightonfamilypanto.com or email [email protected]