New Ditchling Common assisted living apartments welcome first residents

The first residents have been welcomed to their new assisted living apartments in St George's Park on Ditchling Common.

Mr and Mrs Keating, who had previously lived in the same house in Haywards Heath for 68 years, said: “We are really thrilled to be the first residents to move in and are very much looking forward to meeting all the other residents over the next few weeks.

"We have a lovely two-bedroom apartment with balcony and so much is included, such as a meal a day and 24-hour emergency cover.

"We feel very secure and content and would thoroughly recommend it".

Mr and Mrs Keating and the Trinity Lodge Team.

Sales executive Debbie Wynn said: “We believe that our new assisted living apartments will offer something different, somewhere you are able to remain as independent as you can for as long as you can with a variety of services, all of which can enhance your quality of life."

The St George's Park assisted living apartments are provided on a rental basis – visit www.stgeorgespark.co.uk

