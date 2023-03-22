New Ditchling Common assisted living apartments welcome first residents

Mr and Mrs Keating, who had previously lived in the same house in Haywards Heath for 68 years, said: “We are really thrilled to be the first residents to move in and are very much looking forward to meeting all the other residents over the next few weeks.
"We have a lovely two-bedroom apartment with balcony and so much is included, such as a meal a day and 24-hour emergency cover.
"We feel very secure and content and would thoroughly recommend it".
Sales executive Debbie Wynn said: “We believe that our new assisted living apartments will offer something different, somewhere you are able to remain as independent as you can for as long as you can with a variety of services, all of which can enhance your quality of life."
The St George's Park assisted living apartments are provided on a rental basis – visit www.stgeorgespark.co.uk