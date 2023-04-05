Edit Account-Sign Out
New Eastbourne ‘welcome team’ to start this weekend

A new Eastbourne ‘welcome team’ will hit the seafront for the first time this weekend (Saturday, April 8).

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

The team, organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, will be on the promenade between Treasure Island and the Bandstand.

A spokesperson from Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said: “They will be giving information to visitors and signposting to events and encouraging them to explore the whole of the seafront and what it has to offer. They will also be handing out an exciting new seafront guide published by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront.”

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront has provided a uniform and training to the volunteers, who will be paired up.

The 'welcome team' organised by Friends of Eastbourne SeafrontThe 'welcome team' organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront
The 'welcome team' organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

Back in January, Friends of Eastbourne Seafront confirmed that it would be starting the initiative – which will run from Easter through to September.

If you would like more information on the initiative or would like to join the team please contact [email protected]

