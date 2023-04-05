A new Eastbourne ‘welcome team’ will hit the seafront for the first time this weekend (Saturday, April 8).

The team, organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, will be on the promenade between Treasure Island and the Bandstand.

A spokesperson from Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said: “They will be giving information to visitors and signposting to events and encouraging them to explore the whole of the seafront and what it has to offer. They will also be handing out an exciting new seafront guide published by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront.”

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront has provided a uniform and training to the volunteers, who will be paired up.

The 'welcome team' organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

If you would like more information on the initiative or would like to join the team please contact [email protected]

