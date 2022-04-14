West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has formally welcomed 11 new wholetime (full-time) firefighters to the service following a Pass Out Parade at Horley Fire Station.

The Pass Out Parade was attended by proud friends, family members and future colleagues of the firefighters as their intensive 13-week training course culminated in the prestigious event.

The group were able to demonstrate some of their skills they’ve learnt which included carrying out a rescue from the fire station’s drill tower and performing a road traffic collision exercise, before being presented with certificates by the service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard.

Speaking of their achievements, Peter Rickard said: “I feel immensely proud of our new intake of firefighters. The new recruits will be leaving the training centre fully equipped with all the skills and knowledge they need to sustain long and dutiful careers in the fire service.

“During the course they have learnt about the science of firefighting through intense theory exams, they have practised a variety of rescues and have gained insight on ways to prevent fires in their local communities. I look forward to watching them develop and seeing how their careers progress.”

The service’s new firefighters took part in a competitive recruitment process last year which saw more than 900 people apply for the role. The process included exams, fitness tests and interviews.

As is tradition, the recruits also completed a charity challenge in March, trekking 16-miles on one of the hottest days of the year, whilst dressed in full fire kit and wearing breathing apparatus sets. Their efforts raised over £2,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity and Fire Aid.

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support and Fire & Rescue Duncan Crow, said: “Congratulations and a very warm welcome to our newest wholetime firefighters.

“The eleven recruits represent the latest generation of firefighters in West Sussex, and I am looking forward to seeing how their service and dedication will support our local communities for many years to come.”

The firefighters and where they’ll be based are as follows:

Sean Harris-Hardy - Burgess Hill

Jethro Harding - Haywards Heath

Alice Coyne - Shoreham

Edward Hodge - East Grinstead

Jack Johnson - East Grinstead

Millie Pringle - Shoreham

Adam Messeder - Haywards Heath

Callum Convey - Haywards Heath

Joshua Collins - East Grinstead

Joshua Howell-Williams - Burgess Hill