Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New French bistro and wine bar to open on Hastings Pier

A new bistro and wine bar is set to open on Hastings Pier this spring.

By Andy Hemsley
2 minutes ago

La Belle Vue is currently advertising to recruit staff, including permanent and casual bar staff and waiting staff. They are also looking to recruit full time chefs experienced in French cuisine.

The advertisement state the bistro and bar will be ‘opening in early spring’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested in applying for a position there you can send your CV to [email protected]

Most Popular
Hastings Pier

Questions were raised over the future of the pier when the previous tenants who managed it sold off their equipment and handed the keys back to the owners last November, due to a reported increase in rent.

But earlier this year the pier confirmed that it would be re-opening this year after the winter season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings Pier originally opened in August 1872 and was a huge success, attracting more than 480,000 visitors in its first year. It has seen fires in its history, in 1917 and then in 2010, when the structure was almost completely destroyed. A £14 million renovation project got underway in 2013. The redeveloped pier was awarded the 2017 Stirling Prize for architecture, considered to be the most prestigious architecture award in the UK.

Hastings Pier was purchased, in June 2018, by Eastbourne businessman Abid Gulzar, who also owns Eastbourne Pier.

Have you read? Stunning Hastings seafront apartment has panoramic views of the coast and pier

Have you read? St Leonards pub has fund raiser to support earthquake victims this weekend

Hastings PierQuestionsEastbourneSt Leonards