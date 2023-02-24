A new bistro and wine bar is set to open on Hastings Pier this spring.

La Belle Vue is currently advertising to recruit staff, including permanent and casual bar staff and waiting staff. They are also looking to recruit full time chefs experienced in French cuisine.

The advertisement state the bistro and bar will be ‘opening in early spring’.

If you are interested in applying for a position there you can send your CV to [email protected]

Hastings Pier

Questions were raised over the future of the pier when the previous tenants who managed it sold off their equipment and handed the keys back to the owners last November, due to a reported increase in rent.

But earlier this year the pier confirmed that it would be re-opening this year after the winter season.

Hastings Pier originally opened in August 1872 and was a huge success, attracting more than 480,000 visitors in its first year. It has seen fires in its history, in 1917 and then in 2010, when the structure was almost completely destroyed. A £14 million renovation project got underway in 2013. The redeveloped pier was awarded the 2017 Stirling Prize for architecture, considered to be the most prestigious architecture award in the UK.

Hastings Pier was purchased, in June 2018, by Eastbourne businessman Abid Gulzar, who also owns Eastbourne Pier.

