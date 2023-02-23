The Marina Fountain pub in St Leonards has teamed up with the Hastings Buddy Project to hold a fund raising event for Syrian earthquake victims on Saturday February 25.

People will be able to buy Syrian food in the Marina Fountain on Saturday when the pub holds a fund raiser for earthquake victims

​Rupert Walton, from the pub, said: “We’ve teamed up with the Hastings Buddy Project, who in turn have introduced us to the local Syrian refugee community in Hastings. With help from them and a lot of our suppliers, we’re throwing a fundraiser with all the money going to charities based in Syria dealing with the earthquake crisis.

"A Syrian chef and she’ll be taking over the kitchen for the day with her family. All the money from the kitchen will be going to charity. Food is being donated to us by Jay Carrols, Penshurst Fine Foods and PA Fishers butchers. Throughout the day we’re having djs play and in the evening we’ll have James Endeacott, Aircooled, Ben Fat Trucker, Jon Carter and Radioactive Man playing. From 7.30pm. Donations on the door, with all money going to charity. We’ve been donated beer by Three Legs, The Brewing Brothers, Lakedown Brewing and ARB wines so the sales of all of their beers and wines can also go to charity.”

He added: “We’re not tying to ignore the fact that the whole region has been decimated, but obviously Syria were already facing a massive humanitarian crisis and need as much help as can possibly be given. Also over the last few years the Syrian community has grown is Hastings due to the fall out of civil war and we were able to reach out and contact people who have been directly effected by what’s happening right now.”

