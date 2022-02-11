New fund aimed at grassroots arts organisations and projects in Newhaven

The Grassroots Arts Awards Fund is targeting projects that make an impact in Newhaven and the surrounding area and could see up to £15,000 distributed. The fund is open now for applications and according to Newhaven’s Creative Producer, Nick Stockman will be 'simple to apply to, quick to make decisions and transparent about its funding'.

The fund aims to support projects that ‘benefit and reach all the community in Newhaven’ and to ‘stimulate the creation of innovative and inspirational new creative projects’. The deadline for applications is 5pm Monday, March 21, 2022.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, part of Newhaven’s recently announced 2022 cultural programme, will be administered by the Creative Newhaven Working Group (CNWG), from Newhaven Enterprise Zone funding.

The fund aims to support projects that ‘benefit and reach all the community in Newhaven’ and to ‘stimulate the creation of innovative and inspirational new creative projects’. The deadline for applications is 5pm Monday, March 21, 2022.

£145,000 boost for culture in Newhaven as Enterprise Zone announces 2022 programmeOne of the fund’s objectives is to provide match funding for applications to the Arts Council’s project grant fund. To help with this the CNWG have organised a free online advice session with Arts Council relationship manager Davina Christmas on Thursday, March 3.

For more information on the fund and to register for the online event go to the Creative Newhaven Working Group webpage click here, follow @creativenewhaven on Instagram and Facebook, and @createnewhaven on Twitter.