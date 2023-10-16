BREAKING
New 'Haunted Horsham' trails offer Halloween fun for families

New ‘Haunted Horsham’ digital story trails are available now for visitors and residents to enjoy for free across the district’s high streets.
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
The trails have been commissioned by Horsham District Council and people can take part this Halloween and October half-term holiday up until November 5.

The trails feature spooky ghosts designed especially for Horsham district, based on local history and stories of established legends and gruesome history events.

A council spokesperson said: “These ghostly characters have taken up residence in paranormal pumpkins, haunting local high streets. It’s your job to find and release them, but they won’t go easy. They’ll make you complete mini challenges before they’ll reveal themselves in augmented reality, combining real world and computer-generated content.”

There is no need to register of downoad an app to take part in the trails. Delivered by geogaming platform High Street Safari, the spooky trail for your chosen high street can be completed on a smartphone through their website: https://highstreetsafari.com/horsham

Local community partners across Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Pulborough, Southwater and Steyning are leading on the organisation of the project, working closely with businesses and venues in each of their towns and villages to host the trails.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “These interactive trails with a Haunted Horsham twist are a great free activity for families.

"I hope many people enjoy taking part and use the opportunity to pick up some early Christmas shopping ideas in our local businesses whilst they are out and about having fun.”

To get involved in the trail and to find how to play, visit the High Street Safari website and choose your location using the drop-down menu https://highstreetsafari.com/horsham

You will then be able to view the trail map detailing the 10 participating businesses or venues, where you will be able to visit the digital pumpkins and release the ghosts by scanning the QR code in the windows.

