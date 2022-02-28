New ITV News Meridian presenter named

Matt Teale has been named as the full-time replacement for Fred Dinenage.

Mr Dinenage, who had been the face of ITV’s news coverage in the south and south east for nearly four decades, announced he was stepping back from his role last October and presented his final programme just before Christmas.

Mr Teale has presented ITV’s regional news in the Midlands for the past ten years – having previously fronted national news on ITV as well as working for Sky News, Forces TV and other broadcasters.

Matt Teale.

The presenter said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to have joined the ITV News Meridian team and I can’t wait to get started on air.

“The team has been incredibly welcoming and I’m really looking forward to presenting my first programme with Sangeeta.

“We have a similar sense of humour and I have a feeling we’re going to have fun.”

Matt Teale with Sangeeta Bhabra.

Sangeeta Bhabra, who has been ITV Meridian’s main presenter since 2009, said, “It’s been lovely getting to know Matt over the last few weeks and I’m really looking forward to launch day.

“It all feels very new and exciting as we begin our on-screen partnership but we’ve already established we’ve a lot in common – apart from maybe cricket! Matt Is cricket mad.

“Matt and I both have the same hopes and aspirations for our programme - the day’s news presented with ITV Meridian’s characteristic warmth and a laugh when we need it.”

ITV said Mr Teale has a history with the channel that goes back 25 years - although the presenter said landing the Meridian role is the high point of his career so far.

He said, “It’s a little daunting following Fred who was so well known across the region, but it’s also a huge privilege.

“He sent me a lovely message when I got the job, which was very kind of him.”

Before becoming a presenter, Mr Teale produced and directed various programmes and documentaries across the world.

A former sports broadcaster, Mr Teale has reported from the World Cup in South Africa and the Special Olympics in China, but it’s his work with the Armed Forces that has provided some of his most interesting assignments.

In 2012 he travelled to the Falklands to cover the 30th anniversary of the conflict for Forces TV and in 2018 fronted its coverage of the RAF’s centenary celebrations in London.

Mr Teale said, “Over the years, I’ve done pretty much every job there is in a newsroom and although the way we consume news has changed immensely since I started, some things haven’t changed: People are still interested in stories about the places and people they know, told in a warm and relatable way.

“I think that’s what ITV News does best and I can’t wait to help tell those stories to viewers across the Meridian region.”