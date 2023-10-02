Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the fourteenth public access defibrillator to be located in the vilage since the start of a project to make the vital units available 24/7.

Southwater First Responders unveiled the latest unit outside Southwater Scouts and Guides’ HQ in Church Lane. It was made possible thanks to a generous donation from local resident Sue Gower, in memory of her late mother.

Responder Nick Dowling said: “Access to a public access defibrillator – PAD – significantly improves the likelihood of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and it is great to have added another to our village network.

Pictured are: Steve Fudge, premises manager at Southwater Scout & Guide Jubilee HQ; Tony Bull, Trustee, Southwater First Responders; Sue Gower, Southwater resident and donor of funding for PAD; Nick Dowling, Southwater First Responder; Peter Buckley, trustee, Southwater First Responders. Photo contributed

"All the PADs are registered with the ambulance service so, in the event of a 999 call following a cardiac arrest, they can direct callers to the nearest unit.

"We are discussing dates with the Scouts as to when will be a good time to run a familiarisation session for local residents on using a defibrillator and delivering basic life support.”

Steve Fudge, Southwater Scouts and Guides’ HQ premises manager said: “The Scout & Guide Jubilee Headquarters Management Team would like to say, on behalf of the Scouts, Guides and all other users, that we are proud to be able to provide another new location for a new, much needed, Public Access Defibrillator unit on the exterior of the Scout & Guide Jubilee Hall in Church Lane.

"This is in a most suitable position to serve the Church and Church Room, along with the sports ground opposite, and those living in the new housing estate in the Church Lane area, plus, of course, any member of the public and any of the emergency services.”

Southwater First Responders is a registered charity consisting of a team of volunteers who provide immediate care to those in their community who have fallen ill in the minutes prior to an ambulance or paramedic attending. They are trained to attend emergency calls by the South East Ambulance Service, and give life-saving care. The aim of the team is to provide support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.