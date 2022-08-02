Tilgate Park is at the heart of Crawley and the company is excited for the opportunity to provide mini golf fun for the first time to local people.

This is an event for all the family with no age restrictions and is expected to be very busy as the summer holidays get underway. Globetrotters will have their 9-hole course set-up adjacent to the Walled Garden Cafe and near to Smith & Western. So food and drink will be readily available after a competitive round of golf.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mini golf course will also be within a stone's throw of other activities to do with the family including Go Ape tree trails and the Tilgate Nature Centre.

New mini golf course opens in Tilgate Park for short time only

The pop up event will be open daily from July 29 to August 24 and is open to anyone looking to sharpen their putting skills.

Globetrotters Bar & Golf is a Sussex-based supplier of mini golf events. The business operates throughout the South East and can be hired for festivals and corporate entertainment as well as curating their own events at different leisure and hospitality venues.

Inspired by the many historical wonders and characters of the world, Globetrotters will take you on a journey through different landmarks and transport family, friends, and workmates to a different time and place.