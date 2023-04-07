Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
8 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover

New nightclub and venue opens in Hastings Old Town

Black Box is a new nightclub and music venue that has opened in George Street.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST

It is based in upstairs venue, at 10 George Street, that was previously Dr Jekyll’s and launched this week with an opening night on Thursday. It has a live act act tonight – Blazin’ Squad, and tickets are available on the door.

The venue opens from 10pm – late on Saturday and offers drink deals. Entry on Saturday is just £3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? It’s looking like a sunny Easter. here are 18 Hastings and St Leonards pub which have outdoor seating.

Most Popular
Black Box in George StreetBlack Box in George Street
Black Box in George Street

Have you read? Take a look inside this hidden Old Town cottage that has some of the best views in Hastings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New venue Black Box in George StreetNew venue Black Box in George Street
New venue Black Box in George Street
Hastings Old TownGeorge StreetSt LeonardsOld Town