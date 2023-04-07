Black Box is a new nightclub and music venue that has opened in George Street.

It is based in upstairs venue, at 10 George Street, that was previously Dr Jekyll’s and launched this week with an opening night on Thursday. It has a live act act tonight – Blazin’ Squad, and tickets are available on the door.

The venue opens from 10pm – late on Saturday and offers drink deals. Entry on Saturday is just £3.

Black Box in George Street

