It is based in upstairs venue, at 10 George Street, that was previously Dr Jekyll’s and launched this week with an opening night on Thursday. It has a live act act tonight – Blazin’ Squad, and tickets are available on the door.
The venue opens from 10pm – late on Saturday and offers drink deals. Entry on Saturday is just £3.
