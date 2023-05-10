Havens Community Hub CIC has been approved by Lewes District Council (LDC) as one of the stakeholder organisations for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will provide a new hub in Peacehaven.

Plans for the Peacehaven hub at the Telscombe Civic Centre, following the success of the Havens Community Hub model based in Denton, have been submitted to the government for final approval by LDC.

Founder Paula Woolven said: "I'm delighted that Lewes District Council have recognised the ongoing impact of our project development work over the difficult pandemic period and trusted Havens Community Hub's reputation for 'finding a way or making a way' to invest in this exciting opportunity for Peacehaven's residents, charities and businesses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main goals of the project are to develop and deliver a central point for facilitating and increasing volunteering opportunities for individuals at local groups, causes and charities and to provide a physical presence for the not-for-profit business support organisations.

Cllr Chris Collier and Paula Woolven at the Havens Community Hub

The hub will also support local charities, not-for-profit organisations and groups with practical hands-on advice, administration and peer-to-peer networking, and improve access to advice and support services which benefit residents' health, finances and well-being.

During the last three years, Havens Community Hub CIC has developed three main projects to meet unmet community needs.

Havens Community Cars is a charity supporting over 500 residents with 25 volunteer drivers. Havens Food Cooperative is a food waste prevention project saving and redistributing over 1 ton of food from supermarkets per week. Havens Happy Clubs provides dementia-friendly stimulating activities for older people.

Telscombe Civic Centre