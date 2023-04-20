National Coastwatch Institute (NCI) Newhaven is looking for new volunteers to join their watchtower, with beautiful views of the Sussex coast.

David Crozer, CEO of NCI and a Newhaven watchkeeper, said that the role is to be the "local eyes and ears of the coastguard.” As a watchkeeper, you would monitor the coastline and in shore waters, and report people in danger to the Coastguard. David describes the role as a "useful public service that enjoys one of the best views in Newhaven.”

There are 2,600 volunteers for the NCI at 59 lookouts across the country. Founded in 1994, the NCI will be celebrating it’s 30th birthday next year. The Newhaven watchtower is the only station in East Sussex, founded in 2004. The building dates back to the 1960s and was going to be demolished, but was refurbished by support of public and local businesses.

New volunteers will be trained to coastguard standards over a course of four to 12 months with an assigned mentor, at the pace of the trainee. The role is not reliant on any previous experience or knowledge of the sea. Trial watches are offered for those who are interested in the role.

Newhaven NCI Watchtower

Volunteers are expected to carry out a minimum 3 watches a month. Trainees can carry out as many watches as they would like, accompanied by scheduled watchkeepers.

There are 70 watchkeepers at the Newhaven station, who each enjoy social meetings and visits throughout the year, so volunteering can also be a great way to meet new people.

David describes the role as "trained observers" who are tasked to "spot, plot, and report" people in danger. However, he adds that the "definition of a successful watch is where nothing happens."

A particular danger which was noted was the breakwater arm in Newhaven. David pointed out a series of Bonios lining the arm, large concrete wave breakers hidden beneath the water which cause great danger to anyone potentially falling or jumping from the arm.

The charity is a declared asset of HM coastguard and relies solely on public and corporate donations to carry out the public service.

For more information or to make a donation, go to nci.org.uk/newhaven

