New plans could transform Chichester's empty House of Fraser site - here's what you had to say

House of Fraser in West Street

Plans to reform Chichester’s long-empty House of Fraser site caused quite a stir amongst residents last week; here’s what you had to say.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, revealed last week, could see the site turned into four bespoke commercial/ retail units along West Street with a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments on the floors above. It’s all subject to a public consultation, set to launch on September 10, where members of the public will be given the chance to learn more about and ask questions on the plans.

The building itself has been empty since 2019, when House of Fraser folded, despite several attempts to lease out the site for a range of commercial, community and residential ventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, Chichester Observer readers had lots to say about the latest raft of plans, and plenty of ideas for just what they’d like to see take place at the site.

"You already have a Waitrose and a John Lewis, no flats definitely not! Having a Primark would bring so much attraction to Chichester and wouldn't have to travel to ones in Portsmouth and Brighton,” wrote Cat Morgan, one of dozens of residents calling for a Primark in the site.

“I’d like it to be made into little units of smaller shops like the Buttermarket was. It will be too big to make into a restaurant and we have enough of those already in Chichester,” added Richard Woolston.

"Possibly make it into small apartments that young people can actually afford to buy is another option from me. It’s such a shame that’s it’s still standing empty. I remember when it was House of Frazer or Army & Navy whatever you liked to call it. I used to go in the lovely restaurant upstairs as the food was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s was a posh department store for Chichester and it was such a shame when it closed.”

Flats were not a universally popular idea, however. One commenter, Jane Bestford, thinks it’s the last thing the city needs: “No flats!! Let's get a primark! Indoor shopping mall. Indoor gaming space like VR, roller skating, ice skating, arcade.Anything but flats!!” she said.