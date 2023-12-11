A new children’s play area has been unveiled near a school on the edge of Horsham.

Kilnwood Vale Primary School house captains Buzby, Ola, Lydia and Catherine with Laura Burke from Kilnwood Vale Primary School and Becky Stocker and Alex Hardy from Crest Nicholson at the unveiling of a new play area.

Housebuilders Crest Nicholson launched the play area at its Kilnwood Vale development in Faygate with teachers and pupils from nearby Kilnwood Vale Primary School celebrating the occasion.

The play area includes swings, a slide and climbing frame aimed at children aged from three to eleven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Guihen, deputy managing director at Crest Nicholson South, said: "The play area is part of our commitment to ensuring residents have access to high quality amenities on their doorstep that facilitate connection and encourage the community to thrive.”

Enjoying the new play area at Kilnwood Vale, Faygate

She said she was looking forward to more children, parents and others from the community coming together to enjoy it.