BREAKING

New play area opens near school on edge of Horsham

A new children’s play area has been unveiled near a school on the edge of Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:56 GMT
Kilnwood Vale Primary School house captains Buzby, Ola, Lydia and Catherine with Laura Burke from Kilnwood Vale Primary School and Becky Stocker and Alex Hardy from Crest Nicholson at the unveiling of a new play area.Kilnwood Vale Primary School house captains Buzby, Ola, Lydia and Catherine with Laura Burke from Kilnwood Vale Primary School and Becky Stocker and Alex Hardy from Crest Nicholson at the unveiling of a new play area.
Kilnwood Vale Primary School house captains Buzby, Ola, Lydia and Catherine with Laura Burke from Kilnwood Vale Primary School and Becky Stocker and Alex Hardy from Crest Nicholson at the unveiling of a new play area.

Housebuilders Crest Nicholson launched the play area at its Kilnwood Vale development in Faygate with teachers and pupils from nearby Kilnwood Vale Primary School celebrating the occasion.

The play area includes swings, a slide and climbing frame aimed at children aged from three to eleven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eileen Guihen, deputy managing director at Crest Nicholson South, said: "The play area is part of our commitment to ensuring residents have access to high quality amenities on their doorstep that facilitate connection and encourage the community to thrive.”

Most Popular
Enjoying the new play area at Kilnwood Vale, FaygateEnjoying the new play area at Kilnwood Vale, Faygate
Enjoying the new play area at Kilnwood Vale, Faygate

She said she was looking forward to more children, parents and others from the community coming together to enjoy it.

Have you read? ‘We couldn’t be prouder’: Bosses praise winner of TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals

Developers in fresh bid to build 81 new houses in village near Horsham

Kilnwood Vale Primary School headteacher Laura Burke said: "Since the school opened in 2019, our community has grown exponentially, so to have a play area so close by will be of great benefit to our students and their families.”