New play area opens near school on edge of Horsham
Housebuilders Crest Nicholson launched the play area at its Kilnwood Vale development in Faygate with teachers and pupils from nearby Kilnwood Vale Primary School celebrating the occasion.
The play area includes swings, a slide and climbing frame aimed at children aged from three to eleven.
Eileen Guihen, deputy managing director at Crest Nicholson South, said: "The play area is part of our commitment to ensuring residents have access to high quality amenities on their doorstep that facilitate connection and encourage the community to thrive.”
She said she was looking forward to more children, parents and others from the community coming together to enjoy it.
Kilnwood Vale Primary School headteacher Laura Burke said: "Since the school opened in 2019, our community has grown exponentially, so to have a play area so close by will be of great benefit to our students and their families.”