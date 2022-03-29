New principal appointed at Hastings Academy

He will replace Hilary Morawska who will be retiring at the end of this academic year.

Mr Addison, currently vice principal at Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South, said: “I know that a successful and happy school depends on all of us working together to transform the lives of the young people we serve.

“In September there will be events for parents that I would encourage you to be involved in, so we have an opportunity to meet in person and you can share any views, concerns, or ideas you have in order to help us properly provide for our community. I look forward to working with the you all over the coming weeks, months, and years to make The Hastings Academy an even better place to learn and grow.

Hastings Academy has announced that Simon Addison will take over as lead principal from September 2022.

“My commitment to our students, parents/carers and staff is to be a visible and approachable Principal; one who truly champions our students and their many successes and is committed to the long-term success of the school. In doing so, I am keen to harness the views and energy of everyone in our community.”

The University of Brighton Academies Trust, which runs a number of academies in the area, said Mr Addison has extensive experience in education as a teacher and will build on the work of Ms Morawska.

Dr John Smith, chief executive of the trust, said: “I know that Simon will bring a lot of experience and energy to the Trust, and I know he will be made to feel very welcome.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Hilary for her contribution to the exceptional leadership of the academy during her tenure and wish her a very happy, well-deserved retirement.”

Hastings Academy SUS-210615-125232001

