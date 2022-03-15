New short stay homeless accommodation project begins in Chichester

Chichester District Council have opened a new project to increase the amount of much-needed short stay accommodation in the district will be ready to support residents who are facing homelessness from the end of this month. Elizabeth Hamilton (Chairman CDC) Alan Sutton (Cabinet member for housing, communications, licensing and events CDC) Pic S Robards SR2203141 SUS-220314-171112001

The project, which forms a part of the council’s homelessness strategy, will mean that a further 17 flats will be available to complement the council’s existing short-stay accommodation.

Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing, communication, licensing and events at Chichester District Council said: “I’m very proud to see this incredible new building ready to open, particularly given the challenges that we have all faced over the past two years. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this project a reality,

“We are committed to reducing homelessness in the district, and this is one of a number of initiatives we have introduced to tackle the issue.

“We know that there are lots of people in our district who are facing homelessness and who need our support.

“Any one of us can struggle and go through difficult times, and this new building will benefit families, couples and individuals who need a temporary home while they get back on their feet.

“Earlier this year, we completed the first stage of the project, which was to refurbish three flats in our existing accommodation to provide more self-contained units — all of these are now in use and are already helping make a real difference to people’s lives.

“The new building, which is due to open at the end of March, will offer 13 studio flats, three two-bedroom flats and one one-bedroom flat, which is fully wheelchair accessible.

“Adding to our existing temporary accommodation is going to make a huge difference to those who find themselves at risk of homelessness for many years to come.

“One of the really nice additional benefits of this project has been the number of trainees and apprentices that have been involved in building this new accommodation.”

If you would like to find out more about the project visit www.chichester.gov.uk/freelandcloseproject