A new skate park is scheduled to open in Southwater next year after the previous one was burnt down in an arson attack.

Southwater Parish Council says the new skate and BMX park has been designed by Cambian Action Sports and will be installed by the company in 2023.

It will be situated at the previous site at Ben’s Field, Stakers Lane, near Southwater Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frame of the new structure will be steel, rather than timber as was the previous one which was destroyed by fire two years ago. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said later that the fire had been started deliberately.

The design of the new skate and BMX park being built in Southwater

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new skate and BMX park will measure 20 metres in length and be 13.8 metres wide and consist of various ramps, ‘pipes’, wall-rides, jump boxes, sub boxes and decks, all similar to the original facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remains of the previous skate park in Southwater which was burnt down two years ago