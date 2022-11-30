Edit Account-Sign Out
New skate park scheduled to open in Southwater next year

A new skate park is scheduled to open in Southwater next year after the previous one was burnt down in an arson attack.

By Sarah Page
55 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 11:57am

Southwater Parish Council says the new skate and BMX park has been designed by Cambian Action Sports and will be installed by the company in 2023.

It will be situated at the previous site at Ben’s Field, Stakers Lane, near Southwater Country Park.

The frame of the new structure will be steel, rather than timber as was the previous one which was destroyed by fire two years ago. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said later that the fire had been started deliberately.

The design of the new skate and BMX park being built in Southwater
The new skate and BMX park will measure 20 metres in length and be 13.8 metres wide and consist of various ramps, ‘pipes’, wall-rides, jump boxes, sub boxes and decks, all similar to the original facility.

Remains of the previous skate park in Southwater which was burnt down two years ago

Horsham District Council granted planning consent in September.

