New street art mural on Hastings seafront

The colourful floral mural, with the words ‘Love Hastings’ is the latest to appear on a boarded up former restaurant on the seafront close the Pelham Crescent. The work was carried out by street artist Master Skosh.

People were quick to praise the new artwork on social media, with one user commenting: “It is nice to see. It really brightens up what is a quite run down part of the seafront.”

Hastings has a growing reputation for its street art, with eye-catching murals that include a Green Man on the wall in Swan Garden, underwater scenes on the walls of the seafront pedestrian underpass and distinctive wildlife murals by artist Mark Daniels in the West Hill area.

The Coastal Currents art festival, which takes place in September, also has a curated programme of street art, brightening up utility boxes and other street furniture.

