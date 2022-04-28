New travel buddy scheme launched in Crawley with the help of Community Transport Sussex

The scheme involves matching volunteers with Crawley residents who are living with mild to moderate dementia, and need help getting out and about. This will help local residents to maintain a level of independence and provide respite for loved ones/carers.

Volunteers can accompany the client on a bus or train to visit friends and family, go on a shopping trip or to medical appointments, which would normally require a designated carer. Volunteers can devote as much time to being a ‘Buddy’ as they wish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will be co-ordinated by Community Transport Sussex, who will provide training and safeguarding for volunteers.

Travel buddies help people with dementia to continue a normal life

Travel Buddy Co-ordinator Sam Swanson, said: “We are working with local healthcare providers, community groups and Crawley Borough Council to establish where the greatest need is for this exciting new scheme.”

Community Transport Sussex is the largest and one of the longest established Community Transport providers in West Sussex. The charity has six accessible mini-buses in Crawley based at the Charis Centre. With over 2500 members across the county, the service provides accessible transport for anyone who needs it.