New walking tennis sessions launched in Horsham

New walking tennis sessions have been launched in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT
Horsham District Council’s sports development team are running the sessions following a referral from the Horsham District Wellbeing group for a client with MS.

The first session was held on November 9 at The Holbrook Club and they will now be running term-time on Thursdays from 12noon-1pm up until Christmas for any adults wanting to give low impact accessible tennis a try.

Under the guidance of local tennis coach Mike Costa, the sessions cost £5 and are pay-as-you-go.

Walking tennis sessions are being held at Horsham's Holbrook ClubWalking tennis sessions are being held at Horsham's Holbrook Club
Cassie attended the first session and borrowed a sports wheelchair from the sports development team which meant she was able to play alongside her mother and other participants. She said: “The wheelchair worked really well, the session was really good fun and good exercise too. I really enjoyed it.”

Council cabinet cember for communities and wellbeing Sam Raby said: “This is a great example of our teams working together to create fantastic opportunities in our communities which truly make a difference to our residents.

"Sport is for everyone and walking tennis is designed to be very inclusive. I encourage anyone who is interested in walking tennis to come along and try a session.”

Walking tennis is a version of the game that's designed to be accessible for all. Game play is modified with slightly different balls and additional allowances for the ball to bounce twice which means it can be played without running or jumping.

Walking tennis uses the same rules as wheelchair tennis.

