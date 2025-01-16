New wayfinding scheme introduced in Bognor Regis town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new wayfinding scheme has been introduced throughout Bognor Regis in a bid to develop connections between the seafront and the town centre.

The scheme, implemented by the Business Improvement District, is set to transform parts of the town centre over the next three weeks, introducing a range of physical wayfinding elements like monoliths, posterboards, additions to the concrete seating, lamppost collars, fabric and metal banners.

The monoliths and noticeboards will feature heritage and information panels, as well as QR codes linking to maps designed to help visitors find their way around.

They will also link to partner organisations, like Heritage Trails, and feature details about how wayfinding schemes have been incorporated into the community with the use of public consultations.

Phase 1 installations will be positioned along the route from Bognor Regis station all the way through to Butlin’s, via London Road and the promenade. One path will direct visitors to the promenade along the eastern end of High Street East and Clarence Road, with another prompting visitors through The Arcade and across Place St Maur. Thanks to careful repurposing of existing street furniture the scheme can be extended along the promenade to the pier and Old Town, connecting through Steyne Street and the Sunken Gardens to Queensway, Canada Grove and then back to the station.

Funded by the District Council’s portion of the UK Shared Prosperity fund, and developed in consultation with The Bognor Regis Regeneration Board, the University of Chichester, the town and district council and businesses - the project comes after an extensive design and consultation period.

“Over 200 unique designs were created and submitted by people aged 4 to 87 at the workshops. A huge thank you to everyone who took part. We hope you enjoy seeing the designs you helped bring to life. Together you’ve made our town a brighter, more welcoming and enjoyable place to be,” a spokesperson for the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board said.

She continued: “Local feedback told us the town centre needs to feel more welcoming and secure, with less litter and much better signage, to help people get around and promote Bognor Regis’s main attractions as an enjoyable seaside town.”