New website launched to help transform lives an ‘invaluable resource’ says Bognor Regis student

It has been launched to help with learning, living and growing.

Learning4Life Sussex at https://www.learning4lifesussex.org.uk aims to collate a wide range of useful links to trusted websites that will provide information to ‘inspire, enable and support learning’, in one place.

Across the site, visitors can browse links and resources that support ‘life’s necessities’ – such as housing, finance, benefits, physical and mental health, and more – while they learn, study, train and navigate their way into the world of work.

Photo: Getty Images

The site comes under the Sussex Learning Network (SLN) umbrella.

The organisation was established in 2005 to address the barriers some students experience when trying to progress into university by ensuring there were effective learning pathways and opportunities on offer to support them.

Joshua Henry, 17, a student from Bognor Regis, says he found the site an invaluable resource.

“It’s a kind of one-stop shop for all your questions with what you want to do with your future,” he said.

“I found it extremely useful and it has helped to shape my thinking and given me more of an idea of how I can go about trying to achieve my life goals.”

Debra Vice-Holt, programme manager at SLN with responsibilities which include Learning4Life Sussex, says the site has been well received and the team behind it has taken great satisfaction in being able to be so supportive.

Debra said: “The site allows learners of all ages to explore the many opportunities that are out there across Sussex to gain knowledge to help moving forward.

“School leavers, employees, returners and career changers can learn about routes into a new job, how to plan your career, gain the right skills and find the resources to help you apply for, and to get, that dream job.”

Another aspect of the site is that employers can find out how to help local people gain work experience, new skills and confidence.

Debra added: “As well as all of this, educators can discover tried-and-tested career resources and access free advice on career progression, as well as training opportunities and examples of teaching and learning approaches that really do work.”