Plans for new Bognor Regis drive thru signage are submitted

Tim Hortons is planning to open a coffee shop and drive thru in Bognor Regis.

The Canadian coffee and baked goods chain has its sights on the former Pizza Hut at Arun Retail Park in Shripney Road, Bersted, which closed in November.

Plans have been submitted for external alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use from a restaurant to a coffee shop/restaurant selling food and drink for consumption on and off the premises.

Signage plans have been submitted by Tim Hortons for a Bersted retail park

Now the company is asking to install five internally illuminated and one externally illuminated fascia signs, one internally illuminated totem sign, one internally illuminated free standing height limiter sign, one internally illuminated rotating board, one freestanding order point sign, one internally illuminated menu board, one internally illuminated billboard and one internally illuminated wayfinding sign.

A letter with the application from Montagu Evans on behalf of the applicant, BBC Pension Fund Limited, said this was art of Tim Hortons standard package of advertisements associated with all of its drive thru stores.

“All of the proposed advertisements are located within the commercial land at the site and are proposed in order to attract and direct customers,” the letter said.

“The advertisement design is considered to be entirely appropriate in terms of height and location and scale having regard to the function and scale of the commercial operations that characterise the site.

Drive thru signage plans for Tim Hortons at Bersted

“The proposed adverts are therefore entirely appropriate in the context of the wider commercial area with no impact on the amenity of any residential properties.

“The proposed signage will ensure that the proposed drive thru unit will have a positive overall impact on the environment for customers, contributing positively towards the retail and leisure function of the retail park through providing clear directions and information which will assist customers in navigating their way round the site both on foot and by private vehicle.”

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BE/18/22/A.