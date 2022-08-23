Newhaven lifeboat crew members to feature on primetime BBC Two documentary

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteer crew from Newhaven RNLI will feature in this Thursday night’s episode of Saving Lives at Sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Arnold, coxswain/mechanic at Newhaven RNLI and featuring in the upcoming episode, said: “I’d just cleaned up the station, had put the dog on the lead and was going home to wrap some presents when the pager went off, so Plan B went into action.

The episode includes crew members from the Sussex branch rescuing two paragliders who had fallen into the sea on Christmas Eve last year.

"When we arrived both paragliders were on a rocky ledge with the tide coming and no phone signal. One of them jumped in and swam towards us, but the second, who couldn’t swim was knocked off the ledge by a wave.”

Despite challenging tidal conditions, the pair were safely brought back to shore and handed into the care of waiting paramedics.

The incident features on the programme alongside rescue stories from other RNLI stations and beaches around our coasts.

Featuring footage captured on helmet cameras, the series lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Including interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards, the series will also hear from those who were rescued and are here to tell the tale, thanks to the RNLI.