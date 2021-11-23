Newhaven memorial to fishermen who lost their lives at sea to be built next year, says MP

A bereaved family's fundraiser campaign to build a memorial to commemorate the fishermen began in June this year and has raised over £20,000.

Jackie Woolford’s son Robert Morley, 38, tragically died when his fishing boat sank off the coast on Newhaven in November last year.

A fellow fisherman aboard the Joanna C, 26-year-old Adam Harper from Brixham, Devon, also lost his life.

The names of Robert Morley, Adam Harper and Darren Brown will all be on the memorial

Jackie and her family have been working with the MP Maria Caulfield to get permission for the memorial , which will name both men along with Darren Brown, a local man who died at sea in 2016, aged 37.

The MP for Lewes joined the family and friends of Robert and Adam on Sunday, November 21 to remember the men who lost their life this time last year.

Mrs Caulfield said: "The community of Newhaven have done a fantastic job in supporting Roberts family in raising over £20,000 for a fishermen's memorial in the town. From raffles in the local pubs to calendar sales in local shops, everyone has helped out.

"The sculptor is now in the process of making the memorial and we are working to secure permission for the site and hope we can help The families to get the memorial in place early next year.

"The memorial will not take away the pain of their loss but it will help all those that knew Robert and Adam come together and never forget all those from our fishing community lost at sea."

