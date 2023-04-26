Edit Account-Sign Out
Newhaven NCI receives award for services to public safety

National Coastwatch Institution in Newhaven have received an award from the East Sussex High Sheriff.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

David Crozier, NCI CEO and Newhaven watchkeeper, said: “We hugely appreciate the support and recognition from the 2022/23 High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King. She visited our lookout during her time in office and was astonished at the way we work to professional standards even though we are volunteers.

“We will treasure the award for all time as it is wonderful recognition of our work. Although we do not keep a safety watch for reward, recognition is always appreciated by our watchkeepers.”

The Newhaven watchtower is the only station in East Sussex, founded in 2004. The building dates back to the 1960s and was going to be demolished, but was refurbished by support of public and local businesses. 2023 marks 19 years of continuous community service without a single day of watchkeeping missed, except during the initial compulsory eight-week Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

NCI Newhaven receives award from 2023/23 High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King.NCI Newhaven receives award from 2023/23 High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King.
WATCH: A day in the life of a Newhaven watchkeeper
There are 70 watchkeepers at the Newhaven station who also enjoy social meetings and visits throughout the year, and they are always looking for new volunteers to join their team.

NCI watchkeepers provide the eyes and ears along the coast, monitoring radio channels and providing a listening watch in poor visibility. When people get into trouble, they are there to alert HM Coastguard and direct the appropriate rescue services to the casualty.

The charity is a declared asset of HM coastguard and relies solely on public and corporate donations to carry out the public service.

For more information or to make a donation, go to nci.org.uk/newhaven

