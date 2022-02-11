Two-year trial approved for Newhaven Lifeboat crews to operate D-class lifeboat

The two-year trial will allow the RNLI to assess and evaluate the suitability for a permanent ILB at Newhaven.

The additional ILB will service tasking calls received that could be more efficiently attended by a smaller lifeboat. For example, to an area where the water is more shallow - such as responding to casualties who have been cut off by the tide.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Arnold, Newhaven Coxswain/Mechanic, says: "This is excellent news for our station. Maintaining both lifeboats in Newhaven will help us respond more efficiently to the specific nature of each shout. Ultimately we aim to provide the most effective service to our community that we are able and save more lives at sea."

The additional ILB will service tasking calls received that could be more efficiently attended by a smaller lifeboat.

Dog rescued at Seaford Head by Newhaven lifeboat crews after 100ft fallPhill Corsi, Area Lifesaving Manager for the Sussex coast from Shoreham to Hastings, says: "This is a hugely exciting development for Newhaven RNLI. I believe that the trial inshore lifeboat will bring real benefits to those in need of rescue. And it will offer greater training opportunities for existing and new volunteer crew, who we welcome."