A team from the NHS mental health charity, Heads On, dipped in the Worthing sea for 1.6 minutes, raising awareness of the estimated 1.6 million women aged between 16 and 74 that experience domestic abuse in the UK each year, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The charity group joined in on the international movement, #breakthebias, which is against bias and helps to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

The NHS team said that for one in four women who experience domestic abuse, the mental health impact can be profound and long lasting.

A team from the NHS mental health charity Heads On has taken on a dip in the sea in Worthing for 1.6 minutes to mark International Women’s Day. The event aims to raise awareness of the estimated 1.6 million women aged 16-74 that experience domestic abuse in the UK each year

Rachael Duke, head of charity at Heads On said: “For International Women’s Day we wanted to raise awareness of domestic abuse and celebrate the amazing achievements of survivors of domestic abuse.

“All women should be able to live lives free from abuse and to access the support they need to recover, without fear of being judged for their experiences.

“By building awareness and understanding, we hope to create a more compassionate world that support’s women’s recovery and puts their needs first. A huge thanks to everyone who sponsors us.”

The team said that the funds raised through the sea dip will be used to support staff and service user survivors of domestic abuse at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

You can visit the Heads On JustGiving page to show your support.