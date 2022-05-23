Nine prisoners at HMP Lewes were found to be carrying the virus and all were started on treatment

Specialist nurses at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust screened 96% of residents at Her Majesty’s Prison Lewes, as part of the haematology team’s latest project – a ‘High Intensity Test and Treat’ event.

The trust is lookig to eliminate hepatitis C as a major health threat by 2025 in support of a key NHS target.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Cresswell, Clinical Networks Manager for UHSussex, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved and a testament to what can be achieved through collaborative working.

“The Hep C Trust and Practice Plus Group worked with prison guards to finger prick test residents and any antibody positive patients were screened for active infection (RNA) using a point-of-care testing machine.

“RNA positive patients were then seen by the UHSussex hepatology nursing team and started on treatment within two days, linking with our specialised pharmacy teams.”

Hepatitis C can spread through activities that expose people to an infected person’s blood, such as non-sterile tattooing, piercing or cutting rituals.

Nine prisoners at HMP Lewes were found to be carrying the virus and all were started on treatment. Testing also showed that 36 prisoners had previously been infected with hepatitis C.

UHSussex has been delivering hepatology services at the prison since 2011 and the trust said it has established successful pathways with the prison healthcare teams to get residents onto treatment.

Zoe Yates, from the Hepatitis C Trust, said: "What a pleasure it was to be part of this testing event and to see how the can do attitude amongst the services involved ensured we achieved the best outcomes for the residents of HMP Lewes."

Practice Plus Group regional blood borne virus nurse manager Arran Ludlow-Rhodes added: “We are delighted with the outcome of the testing at HMP Lewes. I would like to personally thank all staff involved in making this event the success it was.

“Hep C is curable, providing earlier interventions and management of the condition most importantly improves the quality of life for the patient.”