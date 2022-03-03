Nine year old Hastings boy raises thousands of pounds to help people in war-torn Ukraine

Sam organised the ‘drumathon’ after being moved by the plight of children and families in the country following the Russian invasion.

His mum Jess said: “This all started because Sam had been hearing the news about the war in Ukraine and became quite anxious about it - he asked us if Russia was going to invade Britain, so we had a long discussion about the situation which resulted in Sam deciding he wanted to do something to help.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you read? Big rally in Hastings this weekend to call for peace in Ukraine

Sam Keast will be taking part in a three hour drumathon for Ukraine SUS-220303-082814001

“He loves drumming and has weekly lessons.”

Sam has a Just Giving page and amazingly has already smashed his £300 target ahead of the event, with £2,400 pledged at the time of writing.

Sam, who goes to All Saints School in Hastings, said: “I am raising money for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Have you read? Who remembers when Hastings town centre looked like this?

“I will be doing a three hour long drumathon on Saturday March 5 at 9am.

“I’m doing this because of children in Ukraine need help. I will be sat in my room on my stool drumming for three hours. If you can donate please consider doing that, it will really help us and the world. I will be love streaming myself.”

If you want to support Sam visit his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samuel-keast.