Nine year old Hastings boy raises thousands of pounds to help people in war-torn Ukraine

Sam organised the ‘drumathon’ after being moved by the plight of children and families in the country following the Russian invasion.
His mum Jess said: “This all started because Sam had been hearing the news about the war in Ukraine and became quite anxious about it - he asked us if Russia was going to invade Britain, so we had a long discussion about the situation which resulted in Sam deciding he wanted to do something to help.
“He loves drumming and has weekly lessons.”
Sam has a Just Giving page and amazingly has already smashed his £300 target ahead of the event, with £2,400 pledged at the time of writing.
Sam, who goes to All Saints School in Hastings, said: “I am raising money for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
“I will be doing a three hour long drumathon on Saturday March 5 at 9am.
“I’m doing this because of children in Ukraine need help. I will be sat in my room on my stool drumming for three hours. If you can donate please consider doing that, it will really help us and the world. I will be love streaming myself.”
If you want to support Sam visit his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samuel-keast.
