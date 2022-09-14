No bin collections in Arun District this bank holiday Monday
Bin collections in Arun District will not take place this bank holiday Monday, as the nation continues to mourn the death of Her Majesty the Queen and her state funeral takes place.
The state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and, as a result, all council offices will be closed and all waste, recycling and green waste collections will be suspended.
That means services will be running a day late until September 26. Collections which were originally due on Monday, will now be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collections will take place on Wednesday, and so on.
Street cleansing crews will continue to operate as normal, but have been given 10am and 2pm off on Monday for the funeral.