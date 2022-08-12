Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flight from London Gatwick to New York JFK

Additionally, on the same day, Norse Atlantic also launched flights between London Gatwick and Oslo, allowing customers the ability to purchase tickets as part of a continuous service between Oslo and New York via London.
The new route from London to Oslo will not only provide the most comfortable option to travel to Norway, it will also allow UK customers to take advantage of the airline’s flights from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.
Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways said: “We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers at London Gatwick on board our Boeing 787 Dreamliners to New York and Oslo.
“Thanks to Norse Atlantic Airways customers have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice, excellent value, and a quality service.”
Stewart Wingate, CEO of Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic’s much-anticipated new service to Gatwick Airport. North America is a key market for us, with New York continually among our most popular destinations.
“We currently operate 40 long-haul routes across the USA, Canada, Caribbean, Africa, Middle East and Asia, so it’s great news for our passengers – as well as businesses across the region – that we are able to add another fantastic long-haul carrier to our operation, increasing choice and competition.”
