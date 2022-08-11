Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is a member of the British Kendo Association (BKA), European Kendo Federation (EKF), and the International Kendo Federation (FIK).

The resident teachers are David Ansell 5th dan Iaido and Alex Ansell 5th dan Kendo.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ansell has been training in Kendo and Iaido since 1978 and Alex Ansell has been training in Kendo since 1988.

Crawley Japanese martial arts club

The club has been fortunate to have trained in Japan for many years and tries to make annual visits. Students have demonstrated their arts in the Butokuden, the foremost martial art hall in Japan, and have demonstrated in front of members of the Japanese Royal family.

Shinsei dojo members have taught in many countries including Japan, the USA, and Europe.

The club has represented the United Kingdom at both national and international levels.

Alex and club member Darren Waghorne are in the British squad, who are participating in the European championships in September in Modena, Italy.

Samurai armour at Goffs Park 'picnic in the park' celebrations

Alex said: “We recently entered five of our members into the National Iaido championships and were successful in bringing home six medals, including two golds, one silver, two bronzes, and one fighting spirit award.

“Kendo and Iaido can be practiced by all. There are no barriers and are both very good at teaching discipline, respect, confidence, and good health. Our youngest member is seven years old and our oldest is 87.”

The club practices four times a week. Monday and Wednesday (Iaido), Tuesday and Thursday (Kendo). More information can be found on the club’s website: https://www.shinseidojo.org/

Crawley Japanese martial arts club