Comedian and novelist Richard Osman, who grew up in Cuckfield, wrote the bestselling book on Amazon UK this year, it has been revealed.

This week the shopping website listed 2022’s best selling books (in both print and ebook formats), alongside some editorial picks for the best books of the year, and The Bullet That Missed (The Thursday Murder Club 3) came out on top.

Sussex TV presenter Richard also made the list in the number seven spot with The Man Who Died Twice (The Thursday Murder Club 2).

Anna-Karina Yuill from Hunt & Gather communications consultancy said: “Richard Osman’s much loved The Thursday Murder Club series continues to be popular with two books in the top ten, showing that people are still avid readers of ‘cosy crime’ – a trend that is supported by Richard Coles’ appearance in the top 50 with Murder Before Evensong, and upcoming cosy crime novels from Kat Ailes, Alice Bell, Stig Abell and Janice Hallett to be released in 2023.”

Richard Osman. Photo: Getty Images 586407451

Richard, who went to Warden Park School as a child, returned to Cuckfield this October for the 2022 Cuckfield BookFest. Last year he spoke out about his early life in a candid interview broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on Boxing Day.

The top ten Amazon book bestsellers this year were: 1) The Bullet That Missed: (The Thursday Murder Club 3) by Richard Osman; 2) Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Dr Julie Smith; 3) One: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver; 4) Pinch of Nom Comfort Food: 100 Slimming, Satisfying Recipes by Kay and Kate Allinson; 5) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover; 6) The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith; 7) The Man Who Died Twice: (The Thursday Murder Club 2) by Richard Osman; 8) Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; 9) Atomic Habits by James Clear; 10) It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover.

Amazon ranks books based on the number of copies that are sold and pre-ordered (in print and e-book) from the website.

