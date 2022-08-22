Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual book festival announced recently that the Pointless star, who went to Warden Park School in the village, will be at the event on Saturday, October 8.

A festival spokesperson on Twitter said: “Richard will be talking to Andrew Hunter Murray about The Bullet That Missed, the third book in the record breaking Thursday Murder Club Series.”

On August 22 Richard Osman said on Twitter: “Sussex pals! I'll be heading home for the @CuckfieldBF on October 8th.

Richard Osman. Photo: Getty Images 586407451

“We can talk about #TheBulletThatMissed, whether Warden Park is better than Oathall, and whether the Waitrose by the station has the first ever escalator in Haywards Heath.”

Cuckfield BookFest 2022 takes place from Thursday to Sunday, October 6-9.

It will feature a variety of writers from different genres including poetry, crime, politics, military, gardens and theatre.

On October 8 (11.30-12.30pm) Robert Lacey will talk about his book ‘Battle of the Brothers: William and Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult’ with Andrew Lownie.

On October 9 (1pm-2pm) Nick Wallis will talk about The Great Post Office Scandal.

Other authors include professor of media history at the University of Sussex David Hendy, Steve Brusatte and Dame Eileen Atkins.

Cuckfield Book Festival started in 2016 after three friends decided to put on a festival in the village.

Since then it has grown and in 2021 more than 1,800 people attended to enjoy a variety of talks and workshops.